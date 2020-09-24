Forex Today: Stocks Down, U.S. Dollar Up

Adam Lemon

Stock market weak as Powell testifies economic recovery requires more support

  • Stock markets are broadly lower, after the U.S. S&P 500 Index fell yesterday to again approach a 10% decline from its recent all-time high.
  • Technically, it still appears the U.S. stock market selloff is a natural correction and not a significant trend change. It seems somewhat likely the recovery will eventually continue.
  • The U.S. Dollar is the strongest major currency, and is having its strongest week since April, as markets continue to be dominated by risk-off sentiment. The British Pound, Euro, and Australian Dollar are the weakest major currencies. Precious metals are also weak, especially silver.
  • Yesterday the Chair of the Federal Reserve remarked that the economic recovery in the U.S. needs to be supported by further stimulus. A potential stimulus package is held up by political gridlock. The Chair and the Treasury Secretary will also be testifying today.
  • The Swiss National Bank is releasing its quarterly policy input today.
  • French and German manufacturing data was quite positive yesterday, but the services numbers were poor.

Advertisement

  • The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases reported worldwide yesterday was the second-highest of all time.
  • Coronavirus daily global death tolls have been falling slightly for almost 2 months, with deaths in Latin America and the Caribbean falling to 36% of the global daily total, well exceeding those in both India (26%), the U.S.A. (15%), and Europe (approx. 8%). The number of new cases has been rising quite strongly in the European Union and the U.K. with the latter introducing new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread.
  • Total confirmed new coronavirus cases stand at over 31.8 million with an average case fatality rate of 3.06%. Global mortality over recent weeks has been lower than it was during the first peak in April.
  • India has more than 5.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases, more than any other nation except the U.S.A. India and the U.S.A. are now seeing more new deaths daily than any other country with over 1,000 deaths reported yesterday in each nation. The U.S.A. has just passed the milestone of over 200,000 deaths.
  • The rate of new coronavirus infections appears to now be increasing most quickly in The Bahamas, Belarus, Belgium, Burkina Faso, Burma, Canada, Denmark, El Salvador, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Lebanon, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Netherlands, Oman, Poland, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Tunisia, Ukraine, the U.K., the U.S.A., and Uzbekistan.  
Adam Lemon

Adam Lemon began his role at DailyForex in 2013 when he was brought in as an in-house Chief Analyst. Adam trades Forex, stocks and other instruments in his own account. Adam believes that it is very possible for retail traders/investors to secure a positive return over time provided they limit their risks, follow trends, and persevere through short-term losing streaks – provided only reputable brokerages are used. He has previously worked within financial markets over a 12-year period, including 6 years with Merrill Lynch.
Learn more from Adam in his free lessons at FX Academy

Also on DailyForex
SNB Holds Cash Rates Steady, Signals Economic Improvement
clocks 3 hours ago Ibeth Rivero Ibeth Rivero Forex News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Testing Lowest Level in 2 Months
clocks 3 hours ago Mahmoud Abdallah Mahmoud Abdallah Technical Analysis
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Awaiting Another Important Day
clocks 4 hours ago Mahmoud Abdallah Mahmoud Abdallah Technical Analysis
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: General Trend Bearish
clocks 4 hours ago Mahmoud Abdallah Mahmoud Abdallah Technical Analysis
Gold Technical Analysis: Is it Possible to Buy Now?
clocks 4 hours ago Mahmoud Abdallah Mahmoud Abdallah Technical Analysis
Pound Higher as Markets Await Lock Down News
clocks 4 hours ago Barbara Zigah Barbara Zigah Forex News
AUD/USD Forex Signal: Aussie Hit Hard
clocks 4 hours ago Adam Lemon Adam Lemon Technical Analysis
USD/JPY Forex Signal: Bullish Above 105.20
clocks 4 hours ago Adam Lemon Adam Lemon Technical Analysis

Did you like what you read? Let us know what you think!

exclamation mark

Please make sure your comments are appropriate and that they do not promote services or products, political parties, campaign material or ballot propositions. Comments that contain abusive, vulgar, offensive, threatening or harassing language, or personal attacks of any kind will be deleted. Comments including inappropriate will also be removed.

0 User comments
exclamation mark

Please make sure your comments are appropriate and that they do not promote services or products, political parties, campaign material or ballot propositions. Comments that contain abusive, vulgar, offensive, threatening or harassing language, or personal attacks of any kind will be deleted. Comments including inappropriate will also be removed.

Read more
Add new comment
Add your comment
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.